iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,553. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average is $118.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

