Omega Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,467 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,688. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

