Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 448 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $279.05. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,119. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

