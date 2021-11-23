Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,140 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $606,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.75. 2,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.77.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

