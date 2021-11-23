First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Up 16.2% in October

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 76,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

INBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,465. The firm has a market cap of $446.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

