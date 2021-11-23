Healthcare Trust of America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,541 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,923 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. 37,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,828. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.