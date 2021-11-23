ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Down 7.7% Following Insider Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s share price was down 7.7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $68.02 and last traded at $68.29. Approximately 163,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,846,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

Specifically, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $41,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,559,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,156,330. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,153.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $545,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,531,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

