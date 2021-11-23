ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 367,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth $109,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,122. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.