Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.