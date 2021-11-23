Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,839 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

