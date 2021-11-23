Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 77,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 147,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

