Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $10.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

