Nord/LB Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €88.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €88.00 ($100.00) target price by Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €82.50 ($93.75) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €89.17 ($101.33).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX traded down €0.40 ($0.45) on Tuesday, hitting €70.70 ($80.34). 70,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.42. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($93.75).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.