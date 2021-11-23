BENQI Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, BENQI has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $73.32 million and approximately $90.28 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,268.96 or 0.07481624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,194.42 or 1.00236926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.