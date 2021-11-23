Goose Finance Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $574,915.59 and approximately $188,062.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00235038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

