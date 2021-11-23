Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,311. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.