Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $72,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 329.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 440,264 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,162.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 209,910 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 433,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 162,923 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 183.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,407,000.

NYSEARCA:MSOS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,104. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76.

