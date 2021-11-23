Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 173,425 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 12,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,034. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

