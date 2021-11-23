Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,623 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000. United Rentals comprises about 0.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,352,000 after acquiring an additional 41,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,945,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.30.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,697. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

