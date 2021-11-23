Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 603,381 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,848,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,381 shares during the period. Ambev accounts for about 1.7% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ambev were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,710,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 121,796 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,699,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 347,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,871,111. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

