Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 145 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

Shares of BA opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.88. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.