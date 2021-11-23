Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Up 19.0% in October

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 96,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,163. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

