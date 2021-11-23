Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 350,276 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. 20,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -128.44 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.13. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

EQC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.