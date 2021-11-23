Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR) Insider Acquires £11,111.08 in Stock

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR) insider Stephen Parker acquired 277,777 shares of Sareum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £11,111.08 ($14,516.70).

LON:SAR traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4.36 ($0.06). The stock had a trading volume of 130,437,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,834,186. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. Sareum Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.89.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

