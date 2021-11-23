Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $19.20

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $19.84. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 635 shares trading hands.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

