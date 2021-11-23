Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up to $56.93

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.93, but opened at $58.66. Western Digital shares last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 56,008 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

