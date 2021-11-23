Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Gap Up to $16.77

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $17.40. Apyx Medical shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APYX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of $597.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

