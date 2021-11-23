Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $12.47

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $12.97. Cars.com shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $897.63 million, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

