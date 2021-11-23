Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $12.47

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $12.97. Cars.com shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $897.63 million, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 2.23.
In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
