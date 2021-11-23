Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $662,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,165. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

