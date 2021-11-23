Pirate Chain Price Reaches $1.91 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003341 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $360.38 million and approximately $815,211.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.74 or 0.00383754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.00191735 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00100293 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004109 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,378,858 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARRRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.