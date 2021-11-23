Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,766 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,638. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.43.

