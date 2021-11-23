Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.89. 1,332,521 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.38.

