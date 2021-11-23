Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,310 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.11% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. 22,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

