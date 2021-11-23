Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 120 Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.32% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

IAI stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.44. 127,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,477. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52-week low of $71.24 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

