Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

IHF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.01. 6,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,634. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $222.90 and a 12-month high of $283.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.83.

