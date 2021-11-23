Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) is Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up 3.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,763 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.83.

