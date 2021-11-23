MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $204,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 228,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,020. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.21 and a twelve month high of $207.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day moving average is $184.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

