Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

ARWR opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARWR. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

