Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.
ARWR opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARWR. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.09.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.
