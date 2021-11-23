JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,708 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $174.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,727. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.