Aries Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Aries Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after buying an additional 140,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after buying an additional 311,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after buying an additional 321,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $82.96 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

