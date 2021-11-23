Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 33.4% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.77. 3,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,451. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

