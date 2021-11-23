The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,655,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 363,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

BX stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $145.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,812. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $114.17. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

