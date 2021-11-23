Surevest LLC Raises Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Surevest LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Polaris worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 30.8% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Polaris by 58.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.31. 3,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.40. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.53 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

