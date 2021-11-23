Surevest LLC Acquires 3,808 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $63,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $2,027,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,114. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

