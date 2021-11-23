Surevest LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,729. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

