Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.96. 357,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,943,525. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

