Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.33. 31,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,728. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.49.

