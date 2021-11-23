Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $113.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Nucor stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.64. 66,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $84,665,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

