Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 1,555 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

