Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $271,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.